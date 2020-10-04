A passenger on the way to Istanbul from Malta has been apprehended at Malta Airport as he was leaving the island.

Customs said in a statement that the passenger was stopped following routine checks by the Customs Canine Section and the Customs anti-money laundering team.

Officer Sophie gave a positive indication on the passenger and €11,650 were found in his luggage. He had claimed to be carrying less than the €10,000 allowed by law.

The passenger was fined accordingly, Customs said.