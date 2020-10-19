A total of €23,630 in undeclared cash was discovered on two passengers on their way to Istanbul.

Customs said on Monday that its officials were carrying out routine checks when Peter from the canine team flagged two separate passengers.

They were both asked how much cash they were carrying, and when they insisted that they were carrying €10,000, they were escorted to the Customs Office.

Following searches, another €11,480 and €12,150 were found.

The passengers signed an out-of-court settlement and were fined accordingly, a customs spokesperson said.

Any cash or signed cheques valued €10,000 or more have to be declared when travelling to, through and from Malta, as well as other EU countries.