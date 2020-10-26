Customs officials discovered more than €43,000 in undeclared cash on two people who were on their way to Italy early on Monday.

Sophie from the Canine Team. Photo: Customs Department

This was the 34th time this year that the canine team sniffed out undeclared cash, yielding a total of €556,182.

The customs department said the latest discovery was carried out by the anti-money laundering team at the seaport, after being alerted by Sophie from the canine team.

The two ferry passengers said they were carrying €20,000, but a search in their car and personal belongings yielded €43,800 in undeclared cash.

The passengers signed an out-of-court settlement agreement and were fined.

In a statement, Customs said that despite the global pandemic and its adverse effects on Malta, its officials were doing their best "to defend the borders".

It warned that any cash or signed cheques valued at €10,000 or more have to be declared when travelling to, through and from Malta. This is also applicable to all other EU coutries.