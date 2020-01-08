Customs officers at the airport found over €45,000 in undeclared cash in three discoveries on Tuesday-Wednesday night.

The Customs Department said its Anti Money Laundering Team discovered €31,200 on two individuals leaving Malta for an EU member state during routine cash control checks.

In another operation involving the Customs Canine Unit, a passenger departing to a non-EU country was found to be carrying €13,880.

Passengers are not allowed to carry more than €10,000 in undeclared cash. Anything over that limit is seized.

During 2019, Customs found €1,547,116 in undeclared cash in 66 discoveries.