Customs have called in the police after intercepting a kilo of marijuana buds.

The discovery was made by officials stationed at the Customs Express Freight Office.

The drug was in a package inside which was a plastic bag containing two envelopes, each with another plastic bag wrapped in bubble wrap, with half a kilo of the substance.

The package was addressed to a house in central Malta for delivery by courier.

Drugs found in luggage

In a separate case, the Customs Department said that thanks to sniffer dog Sparky, inspectors also found drugs in two pieces of luggage belonging to Britons after a flight from Leeds to Malta. One passenger was found to be carrying a plastic bag of white powder, suspected to be cocaine, and two sealed packets containing grey pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Another passenger was found to be in possession of a used black grinder, with traces of a substance suspected to be marijuana, a packet containing suspected Cannabis.