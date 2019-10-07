Customs officers found 3,264 undeclared cigarettes when they searched a bunkering vessel in harbour over the weekend, the Customs Department said on Monday.

More contraband cigarettes were found during routine inspections in outlets in Luqa and Valletta along with a quantity of wines and spirits on which no excise duty had been paid. The total haul was 7,864 cigarettes and 232 bottles of alcohol products.

Separately, a police raid in Valletta also yielded 4,600 contraband cigarettes found in a bar.