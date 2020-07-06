Customs will by the end of the year provide a service 24/7, and until then, it will be extending its hours from 8am to 8pm.

In a statement, the department said it had originally committed to providing all Customs Import System services around the clock by the first quarter of 2021.

It has now brought forward the deadline and in the meantime will extend the current services.



The services will be available for 12 hours everyday, including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.