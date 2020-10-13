The Customs Department has made its second big find of undeclared cash at the airport within a few days, thanks to a sniffer dog.

It said on Tuesday that during routine screening of passengers departing for Istanbul officials found nearly €12,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger.

The cash was detected by Sophie, a sniffer dog, while screening luggage and passengers.

When questioned, the passengers declared he was carrying €8,000 but after a search €12,120 were seized.

On Monday, the Customs Department said a sniffer dog found almost $23,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger who was also about to fly to Istanbul, on Sunday.

Passengers are not allowed to carry more than the equivalent of €10,000 in undeclared cash. Anything over that limit is seized.