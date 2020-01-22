Small exotic animals and insects have been seized by Customs inspectors after they were found being smuggled into Malta in a vehicle arriving from Sicily. The animals included two spiders, six tortoises, a frog, and a box of live insects all concealed in jars and boxes.

The Customs Department said that over the past days its inspectors also held a man who flew in from Amsterdam carrying several containers filled with marijuana as well as several joints.

Meanwhile, at the Parcel Post Office, a birthday card containing an illegal substance was intercepted and handed over to the police.

The Enforcement Unit also intercepted €85,208 in seven cases of undeclared cash being carried by passengers at the airport.