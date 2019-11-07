Airport customs officers have seized two kilos of cocaine found in a passenger's luggage late on Wednesday.

The Customs Department said the passenger arrived in Malta at around 11pm from Brussels. He was stopped by customs staff after he passed through the blue exit channel.

On scanning the luggage, they noticed two suspicious packages and it later transpired that they contained two kilos of a white substance.

It is believed the substance is cocaine, carrying a street value of more than €200,000.

The Police Drugs Squad was alerted about the find, and the passenger was escorted to police headquarters for further investigations.