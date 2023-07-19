Customs officials were among eight people arrested in Malta on Monday in a customs fraud and corruption sting led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

It said they suspect that a fraudulent scheme to evade the payments of customs taxes and duty on the importation of goods from China was carried out with the complicity of customs officials.

They are suspected to have been offered bribes for their roles in the scheme in which goods were deliberately undervalued.

The EPPO said those arrested were five public officials and three suspects, who represented two companies under investigation for orchestrating the scheme.

Times of Malta understands that all eight have been released on police bail.

In a joint search operation with the Malta Police Force across several locations, including the customs offices, residences and businesses, three luxury vehicles and €180,000 in cash were seized by officials.

EPPO added that measures have also been taken to block all funds and immovable properties that belong to these suspects.

“The crimes under investigation include customs fraud, corruption of public officials and money laundering. The damage to the EU budget is believed to run to millions of euro,” EPPO said.

The operation was carried out with the support of the Malta Police Force, Malta’s Customs Enforcement Section and Malta’s Asset Recovery Bureau.