Two Italian nationals caught with undeclared cash as they were leaving Malta are likely to be charged in court, after Customs seized the money on the suspicion that it is related to criminal activity.

The two passengers were stopped as they were boarding the catamaran to Sicily and told Customs officials they had nothing to declare. When asked, they said they were carrying €6,035 in cash between themselves.

Customs officials proceeded to check the car and discovered that was not true. The two were found to have €15,320 in their car hidden beneath the vehicle’s seat and in their luggage.

By law, anyone carrying more than €10,000 in cash while entering or exiting the country must declare it.

While Customs are empowered to issue an on-the-spot fine to law-breakers, avoiding court proceedings, they did not opt to do so in this occasion.

Instead, Customs officials seized all the cash pending investigation, due to the false declaration given to the officers.

The cash was seized in line with a cash control law amended last year that enables Customs officials to seize any cash, regardless of whether it has been declared or not, if there are indications that it is related to criminal activity.

“This is the first time that this change in law has been made use of,” Customs said in a statement.