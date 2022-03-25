Malta Customs is encouraging local importers to donate items to help Ukrainian refugees that arrive in the country.

The government department said that any importers who are willing to donate items can do so by leaving them at the Customs House foyer at Lascaris Wharf in Valletta.

It provided a list of useful items (see below) that includes anything from nappies to canned foods, washcloths and batteries.

Items collected by Customs will be given to local NGOs that are assisting Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Malta.

Customs said that it is also willing to help importers who run into trouble when loading or transporting items, by organising the necessary logistics.

“If there ever was a sense of competition where everyone emerged victorious or rivalry between parties in which neither ended up losing, it is that when people come together in lending a helping hand in moments of need,” it said in a statement announcing the donation effort.

Essential items needed

Disposable nappies; baby wipes; baby shower gels; baby shampoo; shampoo; soap; toothpaste; toothbrushes; shower gel; deodorant; hairbrushes; tampons; pads; nail scissors; washing powder; washing liquids; candles; baby food; baby fruit puree in jars; breakfast cereals; biscuits; face masks; surgical gloves; hand sanitizers; canned meat; canned fish; instant noodles; instant soups; tea; coffee; sugar; long-life milk; evaporated milk; rice; pasta; tomato paste; torches; batteries; notebooks; sketchbooks; puzzles; craft paints; wash cloths; rubber slippers; and sneakers.