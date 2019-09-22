An open day was organised by the Customs Department at its headquarters in Lascaris Wharf, Valletta on Sunday as part of the 2019 Public Service Week.

The event included demonstrations highlighting routine operations carried out against smuggling of goods and illegal substances through the use of sniffer dogs.

Moreover, public information sessions were held on the operations carried out in specialised sections like the Container Monitoring Unit Section at the Freeport, scanning of postal items and operations at the Malta International Airport.

Customs Department officials also briefed the public on the latest preparations regarding Brexit.

Apart from this event, the Public Service Week was commemorated by free admission to all Heritage Malta sites last Saturday.

An estimated 12,600 visitors profited from this concession.