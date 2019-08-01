A total 1.72 tonnes of narcotics, 47.7 million cigarettes and four stolen luxury vehicles had been seized by the Customs Department following the inauguration of its new Customs Scanning Facility at the Freeport in January.

The department said in a statement that the project not only featured a state of the art container scanner but also a brand new monitoring facility with all the latest tools and equipment, as well as safety features which went over and above the minimum standard requirements.

The equipment, Customs said, has proved to be an exceptional tool in the fight against contraband and the narcotics’ trade.

