Ten containers carrying counterfeit merchandise were seized by the Customs Department in the first three months of the year.

The department said in a statement on Friday that almost 1.9 million items were seized in total including clothing, footwear, apparel accessories, electronics, mobile phone accessories, toys, toothpaste, bearings and blades.



In the whole of 2020, the department intercepted and seized 44 containers, carrying 780,962 items.

RELATED STORIES A busy year for the Customs Department

Customs has invested €2 million in analytical tools and a further €3 million in two mobile scanners used to monitor port activity.

It said that these investments had helped it better identify high-risk merchandise entering or transiting through Malta, while minimising disruption on legitimate trade.



