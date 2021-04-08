A package containing counterfeit €100, €50 and €20 notes has been seized at Maltapost by the Customs Department.

The department said the package, which originated from China, contained 103 counterfeit €20 notes, 102 €100 notes and 103 €50 notes. The total amount of counterfeit cast is €17,410.

Another similar shipment was detected on March 11. That had a total of 307 notes representing €66,800 in counterfeit money.

Customs said that all notes appeared authentic.

The cash was handed over to the Economic Crimes Unit of the police force for further investigations. The Central Bank has been informed.

It follows a record low year for The Central Bank, which in 2020 recorded just 480 counterfeit notes.