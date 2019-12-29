Customs Enforcement officials have, over the Christmas period, seized 1.7 tonnes of shisha tobacco, 7,600 contraband cigarettes and a cigarette vending machine.

On Saturday, following hours of observation, the shisha tobacco, on which no excise had been paid, was seized by from a barbershop in San Ġwann.

Customs Officials intervened in a vacant store adjacent to the shop and elevated 52 master cases full of shisha tobacco. The estimated endangered taxes exceed €65,000.

The Police Economic Crimes Unit was called on the scene and commenced their investigations. The duty magistrate was also informed. Several people were called for interrogation and it is believed that some of the suspects will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Siġġiewi, customs officials accompanied by police officers from the Siġġiewi Police Station, inspected two garages belonging to the same person and elevated 7,600 cigarettes without duty stamps.

In another separate case, a cigarette vending machine was seized from a bar in Luqa after it was found to be selling cigarettes at higher than the stipulated prices without warning customers with a visible notice as required by law. The operator refused to open the machine and the officials consequently seized it and its contents.