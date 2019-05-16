Nearly 22,000 contraband cigarettes were seized by Customs from a garage in Fgura early on Thursday, following hours of observation.



The 21,620 cigarettes, in brands not legally sold in Malta, were hidden in the garage, currently being used for storage purposes by the owner of a bar in Ħamrun.

The endangered revenue from the cigarettes, in terms of excise duty and VAT, exceeds €5,000.

The cigarettes were withheld pending investigations by the department.