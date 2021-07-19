Customs officials intercepted just over €24,000 in undeclared cash in two separate seizures at Malta International Airport over the past days.

In one instance, a Colombian passenger was found to be carrying €13,487 in undeclared cash while in the other, a Moroccan passenger heading to Morocco was found with €10,860 inside a handbag.

Both passengers agreed to settle the matter administratively by paying the relative fines.

Malta's cash control rules - what does the law state?

According to local law, any amount of money above €10,000, including cash, cheques or gold, must be declared to Customs when entering or exiting the country.

Failure to do so is a criminal offence and penalties depend on the amount seized.

If amounts are up to €30,000, then the person can pay a penalty of 50 per cent of the amount above €10,000, along with a €25 fee, and continue with their travel.

If they choose not to pay the on-the-spot fee, they will be taken to court and can be fined 55 per cent of the amount above €10,000, plus a €50 fee. In cases that end up in court, amounts above €10,000 are confiscated until a court determines that there is no link to criminal activity.

Passengers caught with more than €30,000 in undeclared money are automatically taken to court, where they face a 55 per cent fine on amounts above €10,000, €50 fee and the temporary confiscation of all their money.