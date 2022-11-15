More than €51,000 in cash was intercepted by Customs officials last month during checks on people leaving via the airport.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Customs Department said that a total of €51,988 in undeclared cash was discovered at Malta International Airport in October.

The cash was intercepted in four separate cases involving a Russian, two Ukrainians and a Libyan man, all en route to Istanbul.

RELATED STORIES Customs seize over €1m in undeclared cash

Customs said that all the passengers were offered an out-of-court settlement to which they agreed and were administered a fine.

Since January 2022, Customs has intercepted some €750,000 in undeclared cash in 52 separate cases.

The number of seizures of cash at MIA has skyrocketed since a newly formed Anti-Money Laundering Team started carrying out searches targetting 'high-risk flights’.