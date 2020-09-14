Customs inspectors have seized 9.85kg of cocaine hidden in a bag carried on an air traveller.
The discovery was made during the screening of passengers arriving from Madrid.
The drug was in the false bottom of a bag being carried by a Spanish woman, who was arrested and handed to the police.
Her friend was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and ecstasy.
Both passengers are to be prosecuted.
