Customs inspectors have seized 9.85kg of cocaine hidden in a bag carried on an air traveller.

The discovery was made during the screening of passengers arriving from Madrid.

The drug was in the false bottom of a bag being carried by a  Spanish woman, who was arrested and handed to the police.

Her friend was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and ecstasy. 

Both passengers are to be prosecuted. 

 

