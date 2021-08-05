Customs officers have seized 268 packets of chewing tobacco weighing a total of 237 kgs from two shops in Msida and another in Ta’ Xbiex. Another 3 kgs, together with contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages were seized from a Luqa greengrocer.

Smokeless tobacco is banned in Malta and most of the European Union. No person may import, manufacture, prepare, store or sell any smokeless tobacco in Malta, the Customs Department said.

Smokeless tobacco is tobacco intended for dipping, sniffing, chewing or other form of consumption and includes moist snuff with or without any flavour added to it, dry tobacco snuff and chewing tobacco, and also includes any preparation containing such items.