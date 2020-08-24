Customs seized a shotgun, airgun, flare gun and ammunition found in a van that had just disembarked the Sicily fast ferry on Sunday.
In a statement Customs said that the officials were carrying out searches at the Deep Water Quay in Marsa.
The driver told the officials that he was carrying firearms as soon as they started the search.
The firearms were handed over to the police pending an investigation.
