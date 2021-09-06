Customs said in a statement on Monday that its officials had seized kilos of shisha tobacco and thousands of alcohol bottles from two Sliema outlets.

Some 3,338 fiscally unmarked bottles of wine, 23 bottles of whiskey, and 7,607 unused excise stamps were seized from a wine and spirit merchant.

An additional 49 packets of contraband shisha tobacco weighing 16.5kg, were confiscated from a separate outlet.