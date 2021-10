Customs seized 39,578 bottles of wine and a further 584 alcohol bottles between January and September of this year.

The confiscated lot amounts to a total market value of €456,364.

The wine bottles’ endangered taxes amounted to €6,146 in excise duty and €78,521 in VAT.

As for the rest, endangered taxes amounted to €2,224 in excise duty and €5,131 in VAT.