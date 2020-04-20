Customs officers have intercepted containers with falsely declared television sets and air conditioning units as well as almost 4,000 cigarettes on a cargo ship.

In a statement, the department said the first case saw officers finding 1,627 television sets in two containers which were meant to contain monitors while another container, which was meant to contain generators, was instead carrying 359 air conditioning units.

All three containers, which were intended for the domestic market, were withheld for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Customs Enforcement Officials also seized 3,880 cigarettes from a cargo ship which entered the Malta Freeport Terminal on Sunday night.

The ship's captain had declared on a document presented to customs that the ship and its crew were not carrying any other cigarettes except those declared as ship stores.

However, a search uncovered almost 10 cartons of cigarettes not bearing any excise tax stamps or 'banderoles'.

The cigarettes were seized pending investigation.