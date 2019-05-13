Customs officials seized thousands of illicit cigarettes and bottles of beverages during routine searches in towns around Malta.

In a statement, the Customs Department said it had confiscated 3,740 cigarettes, 21.6 kilos of tobacco, 3,727 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages, 217 bottles of wine, and 53 bottles of spirits, including whiskey, vodka, rum, grappa and liquers.

The goods were seized due to excise duty not having been paid. Officials also seized 443 unused excise stamps.

Customs said the goods had been discovered on sale in several shops during routine searches in Rabat, Dingli, Mosta, St Paul's Bay, Sliema, Balluta, St Julian's, Paceville, Balzan, Lija and Marsaxlokk.

"The Customs Department’s Enforcement Unit has been clamping down on the sale of illicit goods, in an effort to hamper contraband operations and collect the taxes owed, which is being charged to the end consumer," the department said.