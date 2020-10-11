A Customs sniffer dog found almost $23,000 in undeclared cash on a passenger who was about to fly to Istanbul on Sunday, the Customs Department said.
The discovery was made during a routine search by an Anti-Money Laundering Team assisted by Peter the dog.
The passenger was fined according to legislation, the department said.
Passengers are not allowed to carry more than the equivalent of €10,000 in undeclared cash. Anything over that limit is seized.
