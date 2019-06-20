Over the past days, Customs Enforcement Officials have once again swooped down on a number of outlets seizing items being sold illictly.

They said on Monday that they had seized €40,135 in cash in three different cases, 22,677 cigarettes, 5,966 plastic bags, 1,639 unused excise stamps, 18 kgs of tobacco, 1,082 bottles of non-alcoholic beverages, 677 bottles of wine, and 113 bottles of spirits.

Searches were conducted at the border (sea and air) and in Żebbuġ, Qormi, Rabat, St Paul's Bay, Sliema, St Julian's and Paceville where several shops were offering items for sale on which excise tax had not been paid.



The Customs Department’s Enforcement Unit has been clamping down on the sale of illicit goods, in an effort to hamper contraband operations and collect the taxes owed.

