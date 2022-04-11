Customs is auctioning 99 lots of wine it confiscated over the past weeks.

The sale by tender is the second one for 2022.

Tenders can be submitted to the customs' director general at the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from April 18 until April 21 between 8am and noon, or between 1pm and 4pm. On April 22 tenders can only be submitted until noon.

Viewing of lots, collection of tender forms and further information can be obtained from the same address or on 2123 7209.