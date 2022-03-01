Any alcoholic beverage other than beer or wine that contains more than 10% ABV should have an excise stamp denoting its alcohol percentage, Malta Customs has warned.

The measure is intended to ensure a level playing field for local operators who pay taxes and will start being enforced as of April 1. Any applicable drinks that do not have a stamp will be seized and fines imposed.

Excise stamps should be affixed to the cap of the bottle in question, with the rectangular part folded onto the container, meaning the stamp is torn once the container is opened.

Stamps can be affixed to containers upon import or be imported with tax stamps already affixed. Warehouse holders must ensure that containers have stamps affixed before they leave the warehouse for the local market.