Customs anti-money laundering officials carrying out routine checks at the airport with the department’s Canine Unit, found more than €22,000 in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Frankfurt.



The passenger failed to declare the excess cash and upon being screened by the Canine Unit, sniffer dog Stan gave a positive indication which resulted in a physical search of the passenger’s belongings.

€22,130 were subsequently elevated from the carry-on luggage. Under the new legislation, since the passenger failed to declare said cash, he had to pay a fine in lieu of court proceedings.



Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash over €10,000 whether arriving, departing or transiting through Malta. Similar laws apply to most countries around the world.