More efficiency and less bureaucracy are key to post Covid-19 recovery, the Malta Developers' Association said on Tuesday.

It said it is still receiving complaints on excessive red-tape, duplication of work, and conflicting information/requests from government departments.

This had continued to increase during the past weeks, particularly since the start of the Covic-19 pandemic.

"Government departments and local councils should be facilitating rather than making it more difficult for a business to get things done," the association said.

It complained of reports of excessive paperwork for small matters, incongruent requirements for the same service between one department and the other and lack of coordination between entities and units within the same government agencies.

It said that this also applied to assistance concerning Covid-19 measures.

The association called on the government and its agencies to introduce leaner processes for more efficient services.

"This should be done through less paperwork, the use of better IT infrastructure and more one-stop-shops while fully respecting transparency, openness and accountability," it said.

"Less bureaucracy is one of the main ingredients needed if the country is to recover rapidly," it said.