A cutting-edge technology which allows for further cancer prevention and management has been discovered by scientists at the University of Malta’s Laboratory of Molecular Oncology at the Department of Pathology.

Their findings were discussed on Saturday during a dissemination event at Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara.

The study, led by Godfrey Grech, and including Chrisitan Scerri (clinical lead), Shawn Baldacchino, Jeanesse Scerri, Ala Petersons, Maria Pia Grixti, Martina Spiteri, and Claudine Grech Spiteri (industry partner - Applied Biotech), was made possible through FUSION, the fund of the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST).

The findings have provided knowledge to better classify tumours into particular sub-groups with unique properties.

The improved techniques enable sensitivity to measure cells and cell capsules shed by solid tumour in blood through a liquid biopsy to follow up standard tissue biopsies, moving towards less invasive tests.

Targeted therapy is a type of treatment that uses drugs to target specific proteins found in cancer cells and related to cancer growth, different from traditional chemotherapy, as the active drug selects between the healthy cells and cancerous ones.

The next challenge is to support screening for early detections improving cancer patient care across hospitals worldwide. Prof Grech said that “the next hurdle is the transition to the clinic for patient benefit, hence the fruitful collaboration with the industrial partner in this project”.

Ms Grech Spiteri, the CEO of Applied Biotech Ltd, stated that the innovative method is very versatile and provides the possibility to develop and innovate various products. The first oncology product is planned to be launched in September at the European Congress of Pathology.

The company has been active in engaging young scientists to expose them to the laboratory methods and to provide ideas for dissemination and communication of science to the public.

During the dissemination event, an animated video of ACT “Detecting the undetectable” was launched.

€135,000 were donated to Prof Grech’s team by the Research & Innovation Development Trust through its collaboration with the Alive foundation, which as been raising funds for cancer research since 2013.

Maltese cyclists will be raising funds for the foundation cycling more than 1,200km from Oslo – through Hamburg and finishing in Amsterdam between July 14 and 21.