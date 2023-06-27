The job of a journalist is a tricky one. On the one hand, the authority of a journalist’s body of work rests on the bond of trust that is created between the public and the journalist. One presumes that a journalist does what is humanly possible to bring to the public a story that is well researched, substantiated and nearest to the truth possible.

Once that bond of trust is broken a journalist loses his or her legitimacy and authority.

On the other hand, any journalist in the field knows that stories don’t just land on one’s lap, and that the process to fact-check, extract evidence and confirm a story is not always a clean, straightforward, black-and-white affair.

Sometimes, the journalist has to make compromises, weigh between sources, and yes, if it needs be, also thread on the margins of the ethical. The journalist has to judge what is the greater good, and whether, to serve that greater good, it would be justifiable to trod down a certain path that in any other circumstance s/he wouldn’t even consider. This might even include entertaining certain sources of dubious character.

No one does anything without a vested interest. Any seasoned journalist knows that. Behind the initial claim of wanting truth and justice to prevail, sources resort to journalists carrying their agenda, and it is the journalist’s first job to detect the motivation that prompted the source to come forward.

Having said that, there’s nothing that precludes the personal agenda of the source from also being a matter of public interest; if anything, it is because the personal coincides with the public interest that the journalist takes on the story.

The value of sources, even when they approach the journalist with an axe to grind, is paramount to the journalistic profession. It is for this reason that in any well-functioning democracy that recognises the value of journalism to keep in check public institutions and their administration, the law protects the identity of sources.

If a journalist is forced to divulge the identity of his or her sources, then the bond of trust between the journalist and the source is broken. Nobody in their right mind would trust a journalist if they knew that their identity could be divulged, even if in a court of law under one pretext or another.

The consequence would be that many stories whose knowledge is in the public interest would remain buried in silence. And even where the journalist might, through other means, get an inkling of a good story, it would be very hard to rest the minds of the public that it is well verified by reliable sources.

Regardless of all the nice talk about how important journalism is to ensure good governance, how fundamental it is for a healthy democracy to thrive, etc., government does not like journalism. Any government, anywhere in the world.

In fact, journalists happen to be persecuted everywhere, including in ‘healthy democracies’: the stories of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, among others, attest to this.

Journalists are persecuted when they investigate power, when they dismantle the narratives of state propaganda, when they uncover the horrors of war, and many times they are able to do so only because they have reliable sources “from within” that tip them off about a story worth pursuing.

Going after the sources, as the US did by going after Chelsea Manning in the Wikileaks debacle, is one strategy employed by governments to cripple serious investigative journalism.

Last week, draft EU legislation under the title of European Media Freedom Act was passed by the European Council which, if approved by the European Parliament, would allow national governments across the European Union to spy on journalists, thus revealing – among other things – their network of sources.

All this was justified by the European Council as happening in the name of “national security”. So much for media freedom!

No wonder that this gave rise to fierce protestations from professional bodies representing European journalists. I don’t know if our own Institute of Journalists has yet pronounced itself, or if it intends to.

Such umbrella terms as “national security” are usually used when the legislator does not want to have their hands bound by specific definitions.

Everything could constitute a threat to national security if framed in such a way, from a presumed outside threat easily prefabricated – such as the infamous “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq – to anything the government might decide that constitutes an internal threat, including the mobilisation of the masses in protest.

No wonder the amendment to this legislation was pushed by Emmanuel Macron’s France.

The irony is that if adopted by the European Parliament, this European Media Freedom Act, which was originally prompted by the need to counter the threats to journalistic freedom by the governments in Poland and Hungary, would end up legitimising the actions of those governments and turn them into European law.

It is clear as day that European governments, in cahoots with the Brussels bureaucracy, are exploiting Europeans – distracted by the Russian war in Ukraine and their low confidence in the media – to reduce their democratic freedoms.

The consequence of spying on journalists, whatever the pretext used by governments to justify such an action, is that there would less holding of governments to account.

And journalists would be less safe. They could easily end up in prison on trumped-up charges of “violating national security”, and so would their sources, especially if they hail from the public service or disciplined forces. National security agencies would be all-powerful to persecute uncomfortable elements in the media and whistleblowers.

Is this really the Europe we want to live in? Are we witnessing the erosion of hard-earned freedoms that characterise our democracies, freedoms we constantly harp about, and which give us such a sense of superiority about our standing in the world, while we just stand by in silence?

Perhaps it’s about time we started caring.