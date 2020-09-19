Cyan Racing has built a modern interpretation of the classic Volvo P1800, with a lightweight carbon-fibre body and no modern driver aids.

The Swedish race team, which was founded in 1996 to race Volvos, has built the car to imagine what it might have done with the car if it had existed in the sixties.

(Volvo)

The P1800 Cyan features heavily modified bodywork, but the company wanted to keep the spirit of the classic driving experience, so it has no stability control, ABS or brake booster that might distort the driving experience.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the team’s Volvo S60 TC1 race car, boasting 420bhp and 455Nm of torque.

At first glance the car looks identical to the original, but Cyan Racing says it has altered the body to accommodate a wider track, larger wheels and a repositioned glasshouse. The body is a mix of carbon-fibre and steel.

Meanwhile, the original rear axle has been replaced with independent rear suspension, and a limited-slip differential has been fitted to the rear axle.

Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing, said: “Obviously we could have built an electric Volvo P1800 filled with all the latest technology, comfort and luxury. But that was not what we wanted,” said.

“Amid this paradigm shift we decided to slow down time and freeze a part of it in our own time capsule. To take the best from the golden sixties and combine it with our capabilities of today, keeping a pure yet refined driving experience.”