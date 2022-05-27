Cyber Classes provided thrilling action at Grand Harbour as rough seas thwarted racing hopes for the V2 Class at the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championships.

The adverse weather conditions experienced on Friday meant that the first planned race of the second Grand Prix of the 2022 Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championships had to be cancelled.

“This was very disappointing for us, however we followed instructions from our safety crews who advised us to halt proceedings for today. We are hoping to make up for today’s disappointment tomorrow, Saturday,” said Aaron Ciantar, founder of Voomquest.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta