The safe cycling NGO previously known as the Bicycle Advocacy Group has rebranded itself into Rota with the launch of a new visual identity.

Rota, which is the Maltese word for bicycle, was formed in 2012 to highlight the difficulties faced by cyclists on the road and advocate for bicycle users to be included holistically in road transport and infrastructure planning.

In a press statement, the group said that the choice of new name captured the short and catchy feel of the bicycle being synonymous with the NGO's work.

"Rota has twin meanings, the bicycle and the wheel, which revolve around the objects at the centre of our activities. Our new visual identity intertwines the values of sustainability, mobility with the human element," the group said.

The group's new logo, created by local illustrator Ed Dingli, features a person riding a bicycle depicted by a capitalised letter 'R', while the bike is conceived as a sideways letter 's', which stands for sustainability.

Rota's new logo designed by Ed Dingli

"We believe this change will give a new dimension to our work and help us connect and communicate our cause with more people."

Since changing their name, Rota can be found on their new website www.rota.mt and on Facebook and Instagram as Rota.mt.

For queries and more information Rota can be reached at info@rota.mt

Rota advocates for safe cycling in Malta with work focused around raising awareness on bicycle commuting, micromobility and harnessing the excessive use of cars.

The NGO an active member of the European Cycling Federation (ECF) and is currently contributing to a number of local and European projects concerned with mobility or environmental awareness.