A young man has just cycled his way through the European continent in 41 days, spending next to nothing on transport and accommodation and producing even less pollution.

Steve Zammit Lupi left Malta on July 10 and arrived in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday – just five days from his 28th birthday.

He cycled 4,400 kilometres through Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, carrying just his tent, sleeping bed, four changes of clothes and a phone charger.

He told Times of Malta that at night he mainly camped outdoors, spent a couple of nights in hostels and another couple of nights couchsurfing.

The only other mode of transport was the ferry, which he used four times.

Wild camping in Rome. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi. Slide for more When hostels were full up and it was raining and cold outside Zammit Lupi slept at a train station. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Quick stop to shelter from the rain. An open barn on the side of the road in Tivedens nationalpark, Sweden. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Camping in Dresden, Germany. Photo Steve Zammit Lupi

Although so far, he is not aware of other Maltese people who have cycled from the island to Sweden in a little over a month, he believes anyone can do it.

“I’m no athlete – and I didn’t train much before. I just spent a month cycling 300km a week, just to get my body and mind used to it, and to help me get out of my comfort zone.

“Once I left the island, I cycled some 700km a week. You get used to it so quickly that you wonder why, in Malta, where distances are so short, we don’t do it more often.

"There is so much potential for travelling by bike in Malta, but we continue missing out on it.”

First day of the trip in Noto, Sicily. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi. Slide for more Calabria, three days into the trip. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Can it get more Italian than this? Photo taken mid July in Naples: Steve Zammit Lupi Rest stop in Umbria. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Field full of sunflowers in Umbria. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Rome on July 21. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Firenze: Steve Zammit Lupi Lago di Garda. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Bologna. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Austrian Alps. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Austrian Alps. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Austrian Alps. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Prague. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Bird mural in Prague, left to right Kingfisher, Blue Tit and Roller. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Just a few kilometres away from Germany - Czechia border along the river Elbe. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Tivedens nationalpark. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Mission accomplished: photo of Steve Zammit Lupi in Stockholm.

'Cheapest way to experience the world'

It is also the cheapest way to see the world, Zammit Lupi adds.

“Unlike in a plane, or a car, when you’re cycling you don’t just get to see the environment around you, but you also experience it: you smell it, hear the birds, animals and other commuters, and have the time to take it all in because you’re not rushing by.

“You can stop wherever and talk to anyone. I’ve just spent 40 days speaking to strangers, from across the world. Throughout the trip I saw so many people crossing countries on bicycles, carrying their belongings and also their children.

“So, while on a solo trip you’re technically on your own, in reality, you’re not. Sometimes, I even had people stopping their cars to check up on me when I stopped briefly by the side of the road.”

Zammit Lupi explains he also always felt respected by fellow road users and never felt intimidated.

Michael and Viktoria caught a train from Switzerland to join Zammit Lupi for a day of cycling from Obertrum to Linz. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi Linda Striednig, her husband and his parents welcomed Zammit Lupi in their Austria home for breakfast and washed his clothes. With Sister Maja and Sister Delfina from Missionaries of Charity in Rome. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Cycling through a heatwave

There was just one time when he questioned his sanity at his attempt to cycle through Europe.

As Italy struggled with a heatwave in mid-July, breaking its own temperature record at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Zammit Lupi was headed towards Rome from Naples.

The changing elevation, coupled with the heatwave, made Italy the most challenging part of the trip. He would set off at 6am, stop between 10am an 4pm to shelter from the scorching sun, and continue cycling into the night.

But once he was halfway through the trip, he finally reached northern Italy and from then on, the temperature was more forgiving.

The only downside to such a trip was getting soaked during a sudden downpour, or not finding a place to charge his phone – which he needed for navigation purposes.

Carrying a solar charger with you is not always feasible as it just adds to the weight.