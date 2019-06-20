The Malta Cycling Federation issued a statement to pay tribute to the Borg brothers, Antonio and Sebastian, both former members of Qormi Cycling Club, who passed away recently in a space of few days at the age of 81 and 71 years respectively.

Antonio Borg, known as Nenu, along with Joseph Abela and Paul Attard were the co-founders of Qormi CC.

It was on April 9, 1961, that encouraged by some cycling enthusiasts, Borg, Abela and Attard have set up this club who was so active in the early years of the Malta Cycling Association.

Despite the great difficulties and many costs, they still set the club and this was after they borrowed a small room in a bicycle shop run by the Borg family.

“The club foundation helped the sport of cycling to grow in the locality of Qormi, especially due to the success achieved by their cyclists in local races,” the statement said.

“Sebastian Borg was one of the leading cyclists in the sixties and seventies as he also represented Malta on a number of occasions, including in the pre-Olympic games held in Munich, Germany.

“The Malta Cycling Federation sends its sincere condolences to their families, relatives and friends, as well as to Qormi Cycling Club for their losses.