Mark Cavendish said on Monday he will retire at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on the career of one of cycling’s all-time great sprinters.

The British rider, whose 34 Tour de France stage wins are joint most with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx, will have one final chance to claim the record outright in July when he takes part in the race one last time.

The 38-year-old, known as the “Manx Missile”, made the announcement alongside his wife and children at a press conference in Coccaglio during Monday’s rest day at the Giro d’Italia.

