A cyclist and a motorcyclist were seriously injured in separate accidents late on Saturday but a nine-year-old boy who was a passenger on the motorcycle escaped with light injuries, the police said.

The first accident occurred at about 6pm in Mosta Road, St Paul's Bay when a Serbian man, 41, lost control of his motorcycle and fell.

He suffered serious injuries and a nine-year-old pillion rider was slightly injured.

The accident involving the cyclist was reported at midnight when the police were alerted to a cyclist on the ground at Triq San Ġwann tal-Għorgħar, San Ġwann. The police said that according to initial investigations, the cyclist, a 17-year-old Libyan resident in Msida, lost control and fell, suffering several injuries.