A 29-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after he crashed into a stationary truck on the Coast Road.



The cyclist, who lives in San Ġwann, was injured at around 12pm, the police said.



He crashed into a Daf CF truck which was not moving at the time.



A medical team was summoned to the site. Paramedics administered first aid before taking the cyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.



Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is leading an inquiry into the case, the police said.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us