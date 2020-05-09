A 39-year-old man was grievously hurt on Saturday morning while riding a bicycle during a traffic collision in Ħamrun.

The crash, between the cyclist and a Peugeot 3008 being driven by a 39-year-old Tarxien man, happened at 8am on Triq Ħal Qormi.

A medical team gave the cyclist, who is from the Philippines, first aid on-site and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A police investigation is under way.