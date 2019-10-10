Segregated cycle lanes are supposed to keep cyclists away from traffic but that didn't stop the driver of one car on Ħal Far road.

Cyclist Anthony Falzon filmed the car driving in the cycle lane near Malta International Airport. Police have been informed.

In the video, shared on social media on Wednesday, Mr Falzon rides along the lane, only to see it occupied by a red car.

A cyclists catches a car blatantly driving on a segregated cycle lane. Video: Anthony Falzon

He said: "It was a one off incident, but I see it frequently in other non segregated cycling lanes.

"Literally, I had to stop so that I could record it with my cell phone attached to my mount."

The Bicycle Advocacy Group (BAG), who shared the video on their Facebook page, said the motorist's behaviour was "unacceptable".

“This video also strengthens the case for better enforcement, in order to protect all road users. We urge the authorities to take the necessary action so such incidents do not keep repeating themselves.”

Cyclists have previously complained about motorists driving on designated cycle lanes. Earlier this year, cyclists reported cars intruding on the cycling lane at high speed on Aldo Moro road, Marsa.

The most recent video has again highlighted cyclists' concerns. One member of BAG, Filomeno Santos, said he did not think it was an isolated case.

“I don't think it's "an individual". From my experience, there are several such individuals, I see them every day.”

“I don't think anybody drives in Malta with the fear of being caught doing something illegal. People drive according to their conscience. People's conscience is subjective, it's not the law, that makes it lawless,” he said.