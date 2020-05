A 35-year old cyclist was grievously injured when he was hit by a car in Tarxien on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place at around 8.15am in Triq Ħal Tarxien.

The cyclist, a man from Tarxien, was hit by a car driven by a 71-year old woman, also a Tarxien resident.

The cyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.