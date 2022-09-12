A cyclist was injured on Monday when he was hit by a bus at the Coast Road (Triq is-Salini) in Naxxar.

The police said the accident happened at around 8am.

It seems that both the cyclist and the bus were heading towards Buġibba when the accident happened but details are not yet available.

The cyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but his condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.