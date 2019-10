A 26-year-old cyclist from Balzan was grievously injured on Sunday when she was hit by a car in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas corner with Triq ir-Ramla at 8am.

The cyclist, a woman, was hit by a Toyota Dyna that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Żejtun.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.