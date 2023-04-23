A 43-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Sunday when he was hit by a car in Żabbar.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Alessio Erardi at 6.45am.

The cyclist, who lives in Xgħajra, was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Paola.

He was assisted by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.